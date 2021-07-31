DCFS warns P-EBT applicants about scammers

The Department of Children and Family Services is asking applicants for the state's P-EBT benefits to be aware of social media scammers and internet fraud relating to the program.

Officials says that scammers are targeting Louisianans awaiting P-EBT benefits through social media and text messages.

DCFS says that scammers will say that they can direct you to federal government agencies that will facilitate benefits if you provide personal information, like social security and driver’s license numbers. Only local school officials can submit changes to P-EBT cases to DCFS through a specific process developed by state agencies, schools and school districts.

They remind applicants that federal agencies are not involved in determining P-EBT eligibility and do not have direct access to Louisiana student records.

They ask that applicants not give out personal information to anyone claiming to be federal government workers regarding P-EBT.

"The P-EBT Program does not require Social Security Numbers or driver’s license numbers. Please be extremely cautious before sharing any personal information with someone you don’t know."

If you have any questions about student eligibility, go to dcfs.la.gov/page/pebt-parent-portal for information on how to check student information on the Louisiana P-EBT parent portal. You can also contact your local school system.

If you have questions about P-EBT card activation, contact the DCFS LAHelpU customer service center by calling 1-888-524-3578 or emailing LAHelpU. DCFS@la.gov.

So far, Louisiana has issued $195.8 million in Pandemic EBT benefits to 521,541 eligible students. Benefits are continuing to be approved as schools provide new, updated and corrected information.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel