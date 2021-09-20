DCFS says long wait times experienced as DSNAP opens for eligible parishes

The Department of Children and Family Services says that high initial call volumes on Monday morning caused long wait times for applicants.

They say they DSNAP line experienced longer than expected wait times.

"We apologize for the inconvenience. We have addressed the issue, and calls are now flowing. We are sending mass texts to clients scheduled for this first week."

DCFS says because of the wait times, they are extending DSNAP hours until 7:30 pm today only to serve A-F last names who couldn’t get through.

The following parishes are scheduled for DSNAP this week:

E. Baton Rouge, E. Feliciana, Iberia, Orleans, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Tammany, Washington, W. Baton Rouge and W. Feliciana.

A-F last names are scheduled September 20, 2021.

Here is the alphabet schedule, with all the last names for these parishes welcome on Friday and Saturday

Day 1 (Monday, Sept. 20) – Residents with last names beginning with A-F

Day 2 (Tuesday, Sept. 21) – G-M

Day 3 (Wednesday, Sept. 22) – N-S

Day 4 (Thursday, Sept. 23) – T-Z

Day 5 (Friday, Sept. 24) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 1 parishes

Day 6 (Saturday, Sept. 25) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 1 parishes

More information at http://www.dcfs.la.gov/dsnap.

