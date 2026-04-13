DCFS launches new "customer service" line

Baton Rouge, La. — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has launched a new customer service number that officials say is "designed to make it easier for Louisiana residents to reach the department for assistance."

Residents can now call: 877-7LADCFS (877-752-3237) for child support services, child welfare assistance, and other DCFS inquiries. Hours of operation for the line are 7:30 am to 6:00 pm Monday through Friday.

The Child Abuse & Neglect Hotline remains unchanged and continues to operate 24/7 at: 855-4LA-KIDS (855-452-5437).

Suspected abuse or neglect should always be reported to the hotline, officials say.