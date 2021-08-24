DCFS continues to administer Summer P-EBT benefits

The Department of Children and Family Services is continuing to issue Summer P-EBT benefits.

They say this work is continuing as schools submit their students’ eligibility information for summer. Summer benefits and remaining school year benefits, including address changes and other corrections, will continue to be issued over the coming weeks.

DCFS says that if applicants have not yet received their child’s Summer benefits, they can expect those benefits to be made available between late August and October. I

"f you’ve yet to receive a card, a card will be mailed in your child’s name, once eligibility information is received from your child’s school," they say.

A list of the status of the submission of student information can be found here: dcfs.la.gov/assets/docs/PEBT/School_List_PEBT.html.

New Features for the P-EBT Parent Portal Change of Address for Card Mailing:

DCFS says parents will be able to request a change of address in the Parent Portal in order to have a new P-EBT card sent to their new address. The parent’s request will be sent to the school for confirmation. Once the school approves the change, the address will be changed within the portal and the parent should expect to receive a new P-EBT card at the corrected address within 4 weeks.

Status Update on change of Address Requests:

Parents will also be able to check the status of their address-change requests within the Parent Portal. Possible statuses include: Submitted, In Progress, Completed, Cancelled, and Denied.

Explanations whe you can't find your P-EBT case:

If you cannot find your child’s P-EBT case in the Parent Portal, you will receive a more specific message indicating one of the following reasons the case could not be located:

The student’s information has been submitted to US and the P-EBT case is being processed, but it has not yet been scheduled for issuance of benefits.

The student’s information has not been submitted to US.

The student is not eligible for P-EBT benefits because their school does not participate in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP).

The list of schools participating in the NSLP is available on OUR P-EBT website at dcfs.la.gov/assets/docs/PEBT/School_List_PEBT.html. More information about P-EBT can be found at: pebt-la.org.

