Daylight reveals damage done in Houma

Daylight provided a look at some of the damage left behind in areas impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The storm, which was a category 4 at landfall, brought strong winds and flooding rains to southeast Louisiana on Sunday.

The Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said Monday that damage assessments around the parish were underway.

Residents were asked to stay off the roads until parish officials and leaders notify that it is safe to return.

KATC's Victor Jorge was in Houma on Monday learning more about the damage Ida caused as she roared inland over the state.

A building on the corner of Suthon Avenue and W Main Street was almost completely destroyed by Ida's winds.

Below is a before and after of the damage done.

Google Maps / KATC

The building's brick exterior was reduced to rubble with the roof collapsed almost completely.

KATC

Across the street from that building, a bank also received damage. Windows on the second and third story were blown out with what appears to be damage to its exterior and interior.

KATC

KATC will have more coverage of the damage in Houma and the surrounding areas tonight on Acadiana's Newschannel.

