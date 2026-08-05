Cyclosporiasis cases for the week of August 5

State health officials have updated the dashboard with parish numbers for cyclosporiasis cases.

You can find the dashboard here: https://ldh.la.gov/page/cyclo

Officials say it will be updated weekly, on Wednesdays.

As of August 5, Lafayette Parish had the second-highest number of cases in the state, topped only by East Baton Rouge. Jefferson Parish was third, followed by Calcasieu and Orleans parishes.

As of July 31, Lafayette Parish had the second-highest number of cases in the state, topped only by East Baton Rouge. Orleans, Calcasieu and Jefferon parishes followed.