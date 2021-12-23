Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Cruise ship passenger airlifted Wednesday near Southwest Pass

items.[0].image.alt
U.S. Coast Guard District 8
A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew medevacs a cruise ship passenger aboard Carnival Valor 218 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana on Dec. 22, 2021. The man was transferred to University Medical Center and last reported to be in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
Coast Guard medevacs 53-year-old male cruise ship passenger offshore Southwest Pass, Louisiana
Posted at 12:11 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 13:11:32-05

A cruise ship passenger was airlifted Wednesday by the Coast Guard near Southwest Pass.

The Coast Guard on Thursday says they medevaced a 53-year-old male cruise ship passenger Wednesday around 218 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

Coast Guard received a call at approximately 11:23 a.m. stating a man was experiencing stroke-like symptoms aboard the cruise ship Carnival Valor.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew.

Officials say the helicopter crew arrived at the scene, hoisted the passenger and a Carnival Valor nurse, and transferred them both to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The man was last reported in stable condition.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.