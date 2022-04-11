Cruise ship passenger airlifted near Venice

A cruise ship passenger was airlifted near Venice on Saturday after experiencing stroke-like symptoms.

The Coast Guard says the 60-year-old passenger was medevaced on April 9 approximately 2 miles south of Venice.

Watchstanders received the call from the cruise ship Carnival Valor at 9:54 p.m. on Saturday. A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter was launched to assist.

The aircrew arrived on scene and transported the passenger to Tulane Hospital.

According to the USCG, the passenger was last reported to be in stable condition.

