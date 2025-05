Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Stitch Guillory has terminated a part-time school crossing guard who is accused of committing a sex crime while on duty.

A child was not involved in the incident, deputies say, but Olan Mott Sr., 73, was on duty when the alleged incident occurred.

Mott, of Westlake, was booked with two counts sexual battery and one count simple battery. He was arrested on Wednesday following an investigation by the Westlake Police Department.