Crash closes I-10 East on Mississippi River Bridge

All lanes of I-10 East on the Mississippi River Bridge are closed due to a crash.

According to DOTD, congestion has reached LA 415 at Lobdell.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route at this time.

To get updates on traffic from DOTD, click here.

I-10 East remains closed on the Mississippi River Bridge due to an accident. Congestion has reached LA 415 (Lobdell). Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) March 29, 2021

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel