Menu

Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Crash closes I-10 East on Mississippi River Bridge

items.[0].image.alt
DOTD
traffic on Mississippi River Bridge.PNG
Posted at 8:49 AM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 10:57:05-04

All lanes of I-10 East on the Mississippi River Bridge are closed due to a crash.

According to DOTD, congestion has reached LA 415 at Lobdell.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route at this time.

To get updates on traffic from DOTD, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.