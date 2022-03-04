Crash closes both lanes of I-10 East near Whiskey Bay, reports of person in water

I-10 East is closed at Mile Marker 130 (past Whiskey Bay) due to an crash.

According to WAFB, a search is underway for a person who went into Whiskey Bay after falling from Interstate 10 in Iberville Parish.

State Police say the driver of an 18-wheeler is believed to have struck a vehicle that was parked on the shoulder of the interstate, sending one person into the water.

It is not known if the person who fell into the water survived, the trooper said.

Traffic cameras along I-10 show boats in the water directly under the bridge where the crash occurred.

DOTD

Congestion has reached LA 975 (Whiskey Bay).

Motorists are asked to use an alternate route.

