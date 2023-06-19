CPSO asking for help locating missing woman

Lake Charles, LA - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a 64-year-old Lake Charles woman that has been reported missing.

Wanda F. Chesson is described as a white female, 130 pounds, last seen wearing gray slip on shoes, black yoga pants, and a Halloween themed scrub top.

Chesson, who suffers from intellectual disabilities, was last seen on foot in the Dixy Drive and Lake Street area of Lake Charles.

She is also known to frequent Ellis Street in Lake Charles.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating Chesson. If you've seen her or know her whereabouts, please contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-491-3605.

