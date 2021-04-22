COVID testing sites announced for week of April 26

The Louisiana Department of Health has announced COVID-19 testing sites that will be available to residents in Acadiana for the week of April 26, 2021.
Below is a list by parish:
Acadia
Walgreens
806 Odd Fellows Rd Crowley LA
By Appointment Only: Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing
337-783-8316
SWLA Crowley
526 Crowley Rayne Hwy Crowley LA
By Appointment Only: Monday April 26th through Friday April 30th 9am to 12pm
Call for appointment 337-783-5519
Evangeline
Evangeline Family Medicine
505 E. Lincoln Rd. Ville Platte LA
Tuesday April 27th and Thursday April 29th 8:30am-11:30am
337-363-0604
Lafayette
We Care Homes
2900 Moss Street Ste. F Lafayette LA 70501
By Appointment Only. Monday through Friday 8:00am-4:00pm and Saturdays 9am-2pm
337-332-4222
Northside Community Health Center
1800 Louisiana Ave Lafayette LA
Tuesday April 27th and Thursday April 29th 1pm-5pm
337-232-6787
SWLA Lafayette
500 Patterson Lafayette LA
By Appointment Only: Monday April 26th through Friday April 30th 9am to 12pm
Call for appointment 337-769-9451
Compassionate Care Clinic
3400 Moss St. Suite B Lafayette LA
Monday April 26th and Wednesday April 28th 5pm to 7pm
Call for appointment 337-454-3352
Walgreens
5416 Cameron Street Scott LA
By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing
337-266-5884
Total Wellness Group
3414 Moss Street Suite F, Lafayette
Tuesday April 27th and Thursday April 29th 5pm to 7pm
Call for appointment 337-534-0911
St Landry
Walgreens
410 Creswell Ln Opelousas LA
By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing
337-942-4228
Southwest LA Primary Health Care Center/Opelousas
8762 La-182 Opelousas LA
Monday April 26th through Friday 30th 8am-11am
337-942-2005
St. Martin
Walgreens
1401 Rees St Breaux Bridge LA
By Appointment Only Register at Walgreens.com/covid19testing
337-507-3813
St. Martin Parish Community Center
317 Dernier Street St Martinville LA
Mondays 3:00PM-7:00pm
Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays 3:00PM-5:00pm
337-342-2566 Ext 3065 or 3067
