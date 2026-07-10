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COVID refund claim on IRS penalties due today

IRS Backlog
Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE - A portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form is shown July 24, 2018, in New York. The IRS said Tuesday, June 21, 2022, that it will have erased its backlog of last season's tax returns by the end of this week. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
IRS Backlog
Posted

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Friday, July 10, is the last day for taxpayers to claim refunds on IRS penalties or interest paid during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A federal court ruled that taxpayers were not required to file on time during the pandemic. Those who were penalized for filing late may be owed a refund.

The IRS said tens of millions of Americans qualify for the refund.

Taxpayers should review their tax transcripts and look for any penalties or interest charged during the pandemic period. Those who find such charges may be eligible for a refund. The deadline to act is today, July 10, 2026.