Court tosses suit seeking to end now-expired virus rules

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A lawsuit in Louisiana over Republican lawmakers' efforts to block corona virus restrictions imposed last year by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards has been dismissed by a state appeals court.

The court in Baton Rouge didn't rule on the merits of the case. Instead, it said the issue was moot because the executive order imposing the restrictions expired last November.

House Republicans signed a petition last year ordering Edwards to rescind the restrictions.

They argued they had that power under an obscure provision of state law.

Edwards said the law giving a single chamber of the Legislature such authority was unconstitutional.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel