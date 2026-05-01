Court denies emergency request to continue Louisiana congressional primary election

A legal battle is unfolding over Louisiana’s halted congressional primary after a lawsuit challenged Gov. Jeff Landry’s decision to suspend the ongoing election, while a state court rejected an emergency request to block the move.

The Elias Law Group filed an emergency petition in the 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge Parish seeking to stop Landry’s executive order canceling the primary and invalidating ballots already cast. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the National Council of Jewish Women – Greater New Orleans Section and three voters, asked the court to issue a temporary restraining order and allow the May 16 election to proceed as scheduled.

The filing argues that ballots have already been distributed and returned, including by military and overseas voters, and that early voting was set to begin May 2. The plaintiffs include three voters who said they have already submitted mail ballots that would be discarded under the governor’s order.

The lawsuit contends the governor’s action is unprecedented and warns it could undermine confidence in elections.

“Governors do not get to cancel elections by executive fiat, least of all elections that are already underway,” said Lali Madduri, a partner at Elias Law Group, in a statement included in the filing.

Landry declared a state of emergency and moved to suspend the election following a United States Supreme Court decision in the Callais case, which addressed congressional district maps.

But on Friday, the 19th Judicial District Court denied the request for a temporary restraining order, siding with the state after hearing arguments earlier in the day.

The ruling rejected the plaintiffs’ attempt to force Louisiana to hold elections under what state officials describe as an unconstitutional congressional map. The case is one of several legal challenges tied to the governor’s executive order and the state’s redistricting process.

Attorney General Liz Murrill said she will continue to defend the order.

“I will continue to vigorously defend the Governor’s Executive Order suspending U.S. House elections under the now-unconstitutional map. Louisiana is following the law,” Murrill said in a statement.

The legal dispute leaves uncertainty around the fate of the congressional primary as lawmakers work to establish new maps and an election process moving forward.