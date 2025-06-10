Watch Now
Couple dies in early morning fire

State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a fire that claimed the lives of a Cameron Parish couple.
CAMERON PARISH - State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies are investigating a fire that claimed the lives of a Cameron Parish couple.

Grand Chenier Volunteer Fire Department responded to a residential fire in 300 block of North Island Road in Grand Chenier around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, June 9, 2025.

A 54-year-old man and his 55-year-old wife were killed in that fire. Another resident of the home was woken by a smoke alarm and able to escape unharmed.

SFM deputies are continuing to investigate to determine the cause of the fire.

This incident is a stark reminder of the life-saving importance of working smoke alarms. If you need assistance obtaining smoke alarms for your home, Operation Save-A-Life can help. To learn more about the program, or to register for a free smoke alarm and installation, visit lasfm.org or contact your local fire department.

