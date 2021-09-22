Convicted Baton Rouge serial killer found dead at Angola

Convicted Baton Rouge serial killer Kenneth Gleason has died, WBRZ reports.

Gleason was found dead in his cell at the Angola state penitentiary Wednesday. The Department of Corrections released a statement Wednesday evening confirming Gleason committed suicide at the prison around midnight on Wednesday.

"While making routine rounds, correctional officers discovered Gleason unresponsive," the statement reads.

Gleason was convicted last month to life in prison after being convicted in the murder of Donald Smart. He was also linked to two other shooting incidents, one of which left one person dead.

Read more from WBRZ here.

