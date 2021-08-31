Congressmen call for Biden's resignation following U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

Some members of Louisiana's congressional delegation are calling for President Biden to resign following the United States' recent withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Congressman Clay Higgins joined 25 GOP colleagues to introduce a resolution calling for Biden's resignation, along with the resignations of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley.

In a release, Higgins issued the following statement:

“America faces a great division coming into this era of unspeakable grief as we look upon the failure of our executive branch to execute a well-planned withdrawal of American forces, citizens, allies, and weaponry in Afghanistan. This administration has abandoned its oath to the American people, and it is the right thing to do for President Biden, Secretary Austin, and Chairman Milley to step down. If a sitting President resigns, the constitutional process of succession will immediately move forward as our Founding Fathers intended. I call upon the President to embrace this moment and resign.”

Congressman Mike Johnson also issued a statement Tuesday afternoon, at the end of which he called for Biden's resignation.

"President Biden's exit from Afghanistan has been an unmitigated disaster. His decisions to relinquish military installations and assets and withdraw U.S. troops before completing the necessary evacuations of Americans and allies will be remembered as perhaps the greatest and most confounding foreign policy mistake in our history.

As a result of his Administration's rush to meet an arbitrary political deadline, 13 American soldiers have been killed, at least hundreds of Americans and thousands of allied Afghans have been left behind enemy lines, and the security of our homeland is now in serious question.

This is more than a broken promise. It is a betrayal of our national duty and a dangerous stain on our international credibility.

President Biden abandoned his promise to rescue all of our fellow countrymen simply to meet his arbitrary pledge to the Taliban to withdraw U.S. forces by August 31.

This stunning sequence of failures by the President demonstrates his inability to carry out his responsibilities as Commander in Chief of this nation.

As we press for Congressional investigations and full accountability into what has transpired, it is clear that President Biden should resign."

