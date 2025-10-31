Congressman to hold town halls on shutdown

Baton Rouge, LA – Congressman Cleo Fields (LA-06) will host a series of town hall meetings in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and Shreveport next week to update constituents on the ongoing federal government shutdown and its impact on families, workers, and communities throughout the 6th District.

Constituents are encouraged to attend the town hall closest to them:

Tuesday, November 4 | 6:00 PM

SUSLA Metro Nursing Center - Shreveport

610 Texas Street, Shreveport, LA 71101

Wednesday, November 5 | 6:00 PM

Clifton Chenier Center - Auditorium

220 West Willow Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

Thursday, November 6 | 6:00 PM

BRCC Magnolia Performing Arts Center

201 Community College Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Members of the press are invited to attend, cover the event, and may request an interview with Congressman Fields.