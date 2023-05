U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins posted today that his wife is in the hospital, and asks for prayers.

"Yesterday afternoon, my wife Becca experienced a serious neurological episode," Higgins says on his Facebook page. "Thank God that Mama was with her, I was on my way home from DC. She’s receiving excellent care and further evaluation at a Louisiana hospital ICU. I am here with her every minute. Please keep Becca and my family in your prayers."

