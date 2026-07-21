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Congressman Fields' statement on upcoming Congressional election

U.S. Rep. Cleo Fields
Courtesy U.S. House of Representatives
U.S. Rep. Cleo Fields
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Congressman Cleo Fields released the following statement regarding his decision about the upcoming congressional election:

"After a great deal of prayer and reflection, I have decided to seek re-election to Congress in the 6th District or any other district in Louisiana. Instead, I will be running to fill the unexpired term for the State Senate in the 14th District. I feel my calling to serve the people is better put to use back home than here in D.C., and I intend to answer that call."

Congressman Fields will hold a press conference this Friday at 10 am in Baton Rouge, with more details on his decision.