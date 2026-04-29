Congressman comments on SCOTUS ruling that struck down his district

U.S. Rep. Cleo Fields has issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down the district he represents.

The court’s six conservative justices formed the majority, while the three liberal justices dissented.

The ruling is expected to weaken the Voting Rights Act, which bars the drawing of congressional districts that dilute the voting power of minority groups. The decision could extend beyond Louisiana, potentially allowing other states to redraw their congressional maps in ways that give Republicans a greater advantage.

Here's the full statement:

“The Supreme Court’s ruling this morning is a grave setback to voting rights and to the promise of equal political representation for all Americans. The Supreme Court's majority has significantly narrowed Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, dismantling decades of settled law that Congress established to ensure that no community's votes could be silenced.

"Make no mistake: this decision does not reflect some neutral reading of the law. As Justice Kagan's powerful dissent makes clear, Congress explicitly rejected an intent-based standard when it amended Section 2 in 1982, because lawmakers understood that requiring proof of discriminatory purpose would make the law all but unenforceable.

"Today's majority has resurrected exactly that standard — and the practical effect is to make it far harder for minority communities to challenge redistricting maps that dilute their political voice. This is especially troubling given the persistent reality that minority candidates are rarely, if ever, elected from districts where they are not the majority, underscoring why fair districting remains essential to ensuring equal representation.

"The Voting Rights Act was born from the blood of the civil rights movement and the sacrifices of generations who fought for the ballot. I have deep respect for the role of the judiciary, but today’s decision underscores the limits Congress faces when the Court reinterprets the scope of its authority under the Fifteenth Amendment.

"It is important to be clear about what today's ruling does and does not do. The Court ruled on the merits of the current map and remanded further proceedings to the Western District of Louisiana — but it did not require that a new map be immediately drawn.

"While the Western District has the authority to act, redrawing maps at this stage would not be prudent. Through qualifying, the voters of Louisiana have already made their decisions as it pertains to November’s ballot, and any changes to the map’s configuration would invalidate their choices.

"The right of every citizen to participate equally in our democracy is not a partisan issue.

"It is an American one. I will be working with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to evaluate all available legislative responses to this ruling and to restore the full protections that Section 2 was always meant to provide.”