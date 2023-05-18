Congressman Clay Higgings removes activist from news conference

Video capturing Congressman Clay Higgins removing an activist from a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol is gaining attention online.

Congressman Higgins is defending the actions he took in this video:

@RepClayHiggins pushing an activist for asking tough questions is supposed to be normal? pic.twitter.com/CQx6s3PCQ3 — Kristy Fogle PA-C (@kristyfoglePAC) May 17, 2023

The incident transpired during a news conference outside the Capitol and one of the videos reveals Congressman Higgins approaching the protestor, attempting to have a conversation. The situation escalated shortly after.

KATC Investigates found the activist on social media, who claims to have been detained by D.C. Police. He is accusing Higgins of assault.

Here's the video:

I am currently being detained by DC Police for asking tough questions to far right extremist Congressmen @RepGosar and @laurenboebert at a press conference. Rep Clay Higgins proceeded to assault/physically remove me from the press conference.For this, the cops detained me,not him pic.twitter.com/iX4yjCGKsZ — Jake Burdett (@jake_burdett) May 17, 2023

KATC reached out to Congressman Higgins' office and heard back just before news time.

Here is Higgins' statment: