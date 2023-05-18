Watch Now
Congressman Clay Higgings removes activist from news conference

Posted at 10:14 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 23:14:46-04

Video capturing Congressman Clay Higgins removing an activist from a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol is gaining attention online.

Congressman Higgins is defending the actions he took in this video:

The incident transpired during a news conference outside the Capitol and one of the videos reveals Congressman Higgins approaching the protestor, attempting to have a conversation. The situation escalated shortly after.

KATC Investigates found the activist on social media, who claims to have been detained by D.C. Police. He is accusing Higgins of assault.

Here's the video:

KATC reached out to Congressman Higgins' office and heard back just before news time.

Here is Higgins' statment:

"Activist was a 103M. Threatening. He was escorted out and turned over to Capitol Police. Textbook."
Congressman Clay Higgns

