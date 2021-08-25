Congregate shelters planned this season: Plan ahead

A post on the St. Mary Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness is encouraging citizens to include COVID issues in their hurricane plans.

"Vaccinate now in case you have to go to a shelter," the message reads. "Vaccinations are not required, but they are the best way to stay safe from COVID while in shelter."

This year the state is doing congregate sheltering. That means if you chose to stay in a hotel, you'll have to pay for that hotel yourself, the message states.

If you plan to stay with family or friends, make sure you discuss COVID issues now, the message states.

And, if you will need help to evacuate because of medical issues, make sure you call local emergency preparedness officials now.

You can find yours here: http://gohsep.la.gov/ABOUT/PARISHPA

You can find information and tips on creating a plan here.

Acadian Ambulance also has a tips page, here.

Here's the post: