Concordia Parish deputy accused of raping juvenile prisoner

A Concordia Parish sheriff's deputy has been booked with rape and other charges, accused of raping a juvenile he was taking to a juvenile prison.

Javontrics Murphy, 27, of Natchez, Ms., was booked with three counts first-degree rape, four counts malfeasance in office, obstruction of justice and simple battery.

He's accused of raping a 15-year-old prisoner while the teen was in transit to a juvenile prison.

Louisiana State Police Special Victim's Unit was called by the sheriff's office last month to investigate allegations of inappropriate contact between a deputy and the juvenile prisoner.

After an investigation, warrants were obtained for Murphy and he was arrested Thursday, and booked into the CPSO detention center.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time, State Police say.

LSP SVU works to rescue and seek justice for the victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor. The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity. The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ [la-safe.org]and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.