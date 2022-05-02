Competing bills deal with 2025 sales tax expiration

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The Louisiana House will soon get to debate competing ideas on what to do about the impending end of a 0.45% sales tax.

The tax was approved in 2018 and is set to expire in 2025.

One bill approved Monday by the House Ways and Means Committee would start phasing the tax out next year. Its sponsor said that gives lawmakers a chance to avoid a sudden $400 million-plus drop in revenue in mid-2025.

The other bill would keep the full tax in force and dedicate each year's revenue to a new Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge, an Interstate 10 bridge in Lake Charles and expansion of the Interstate 49 South corridor.

