Community Groups Invited to Bring Free Reading Programs to Families

Applications are now open for community groups who want to host a Prime Team reading program next year.

Applications will be accepted from Sept. 15 through Oct. 17 at www.primetimefamily.org for organizations that would like to host either Prime Time Family Reading, for ages 6-10, or Prime Time Preschool Reading, for ages 3-5.

Eligible organizations include schools, libraries, museums, churches and other community-based agencies that possess a valid EIN#. Prime Time, a program of the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, offers families a chance to come together to share a meal, read, and discuss the important themes often found in children’s books.

“Our fall programs, which are just getting started, will reach 21 parishes with 51 reading programs. Our goal each semester is to reach even more corners of our state, so that families across Louisiana have access to free, high-quality literacy programs,” said Miranda Restovic, president and executive director of the LEH and Prime Time, Inc. “The community organizations we partner with are the ones that make this possible, so we hope any group that would like to encourage literacy in their community will apply.”

Organizations whose applications are approved will host the 90-minute sessions once a week for six weeks. Prime Time programs take place at no cost to host organizations or participating families. Each partner site will receive a $1,000 site support stipend and a set of the children’s books used during the program, and participating families keep all books for their personal home libraries.

Training in program operation and the Prime Time method of using open-ended questions to spur meaningful discussion will be provided in January.

"Spring will make our second program cycle back in person, and from the reactions we are getting from families and site teams we know this brings so much joy to all participants,” said Shelley Stocker, LEH vice president of education programs. “Sharing a meal in a stress-free environment and discussing high-quality children's literature together allows families to connect with educators in such a meaningful way. These connections build bridges that have a lasting positive impact on the whole family and school community. We share in the joy of being in the same space again and look forward to groups from

around the state applying to join us."

Prime Time’s fall programs are made possible by BHP, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, the Cleco Foundation, the Beaird Family Foundation, the Entergy Charitable Foundation, Shell, the Grayson Foundation, the Community Foundation of North Louisiana, and the state of Louisiana.

For more information about Prime Time reading programs, visit www.primetimefamily.org or email primetime@leh.org

