Come meet a snake!

The Louisiana Amphibian and Reptile Enthusiasts, along with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, will hold a seminar on snakes at the Heymann Recreational Center in Lafayette, 1500 S. Orange St., Lafayette on Monday, July 14 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

This event is in honor of the first ever Snake Week, which will take place July 13-19 and includes World Snake Day on July 16. More information on Snake Week can be found at https://snakeweek.org/.

Brad “Bones” Glorioso, founder of the reptile group, will be the speaker at the Lafayette event. LDWF staff will be participating with a Louisiana pinesnake and juvenile gopher tortoises. Glorioso will also have snakes to see, touch and hold. The event is free and open to all ages.

For more information, go to https://www.louisianaherps.com/ [wlf.louisiana.gov] or https://www.separc.org/events/snake-week .