CODOFIL launches Exel Louisiane to boost Francophone economic growth

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL) have launched Exel Louisiane [4t4vhqjab.cc.rs6.net], a new initiative aimed at helping Louisiana businesses, professionals, and organizations expand their ability to operate in French and engage with the global Francophone market.

The program provides free technical assistance, resources, and visibility for participants looking to reach French-speaking residents, visitors, and international partners. Support includes workplace French resources [4t4vhqjab.cc.rs6.net], professional development opportunities [4t4vhqjab.cc.rs6.net] such as workshops and economic missions, and inclusion on the Discover French Louisiana [4t4vhqjab.cc.rs6.net] promotional map.

Open to businesses, entrepreneurs, nonprofits, tourism bureaus, and civic leaders, Exel Louisiane is designed to enhance linguistic capacity, strengthen connections with Francophone communities, and position French as a driver of economic opportunity across the state.

More information and enrollment details are available on the Exel Louisiane [4t4vhqjab.cc.rs6.net] webpage [4t4vhqjab.cc.rs6.net].