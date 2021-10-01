Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority seeks project proposal for Atchafalaya Basin

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) announced it will begin accepting proposals for projects in the Atchafalaya River Basin, today, in anticipation of its Atchafalaya Basin Program (ABP) Annual Plan for Fiscal Year 2023.

ABP say they were put in place to develop, implement, and manage a comprehensive state master plan for the Atchafalaya Basin Floodway System, Louisiana Project.

This master plan directs the efforts of the state as local sponsor for the USACE Floodway project and provides the mechanisms to match federal dollars used in the mitigation of that system.

CPRA says they will accept proposals from various sources including academic institutions, parish governments, elected officials, agencies, non-governmental organizations, landowners, businesses, industry representatives, and members of the general public.

Proposals’ emphasis should be on projects that continue to provide benefit in the face of sea level rise and subsidence without continued maintenance, those that make a contribution to maintaining estuarine gradients in future decades (e.g., hydrological restoration), and those that provide risk reduction at the community or regional scale.

Project nominations, they say, should include an explanation of the project need, how it addresses that need, the project location, and the specific features of the project.

Proposed projects can address:

Water Management

Hydrologic restoration – address problems with water quality and sedimentation. Public access Beneficial use of dredge material (BUDMAT) Integrated projects, or projects that incorporate multiple approaches and function synergistically with newly proposed or 2017 Coastal Master Plan and 2020/2021 ABP Annual Plan projects

Respond to dramatic changes in the coastal landscape (e.g., resulting from hurricanes or other disasters that have occurred since the 2017 Coastal Master Plan was approved)

Address future uncertainty challenges, such as climate change, or directly support future transitions in the ecosystem

Proposed projects must be submitted to CPRA by November 15, 2021. Submissions will be accepted in PDF format emailed to coastal@la.gov or mailed to:

Atchafalaya Basin Program Annual Plan

P.O. Box 44027

Baton Rouge, LA 70804

Project guidelines and formatting criteria may be found at http://coastal.la.gov/atchafalaya-basin-program/ [coastal.la.gov]. Questions on the submission process and requirements can be emailed to alicia.mcalhaney@la.gov.

CPRA will hold three public meetings to provide details on the project solicitation process:

Oct. 12 at 5:30 pm

Cecilia Civic Center

2464 Cecilia High School Road

Breaux Bridge, LA 70157

Oct. 13 at 5:30 pm

Iberville Parish Courthouse (2nd Floor)

58050 Meriam Street

Plaquemine, LA 70764

Oct. 14 at 5:30 pm (Virtual)

Facebook.com/LouisianaCPRA

Projects will be screened on the basis of (1) consistency with Coastal Master Plan objectives and principles; (2) geographic areas with issues of water quality, sedimentation, and public access; (3) non-duplication of submissions previously turned down, unless justifiable in light of changing conditions, and (4) adequate information with sufficient detail for thorough evaluation. Note that detailed cost and land area estimates are not required for each project type.

