Coastal area hospital resumes full service, weeks after Ida

HOUMA, La. (AP) — A hospital in a coastal Louisiana area hit hard by Hurricane Ida resumed inpatient services Friday, including critical care and surgical services.

The Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Houma, part of the Ochsner Health system, celebrated the reopening by having more than 100 physicians, nurses, staff members and the Nicholls State University band greet patients arriving by ambulance, The Courier of Houma reported.

Chabert’s Emergency Department never closed throughout the storm, and outpatient services had gradually returned ahead of Friday’s full resumption.

Ida hit on Aug. 29.

“The facility sustained significant damage from the storm and evacuated 42 patients to other Ochsner Health facilities across Louisiana, including Morgan City, New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette in the days following Ida’s landfall,” Ochsner Health said in a news release.

Other area hospitals — Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma, Ochsner St. Anne Hospital in Raceland and Lady of the Sea Hospital in Galliano __ also were damaged and had to evacuate their patients after the storm. The Courier reported that, until Friday, Thibodaux Regional Medical Center had been the only fully functioning hospital in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes in the weeks after the storm.

