Coast Guard suspends search for missing worker near Harahan

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard suspended its search at 7:07 p.m. Saturday, October 14, 2023 for a missing 55-year-old man near Harahan, Louisiana.

Rescue crews searched more than 20 miles downriver and a combined 164 square nautical miles for a search time of approximately 10 hours.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday reporting a man went missing that had been working on a barge in the Lower Mississippi River near the Huey P. Long Bridge. The watchstanders directed the launch of rescue crews to begin searching.

“The decision to suspend a search-and-rescue case is never an easy one to make,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ben Walsh, Sector New Orleans enforcement division chief. “We offer our deepest sympathies to the family during this difficult time.”