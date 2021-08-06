Coast Guard suspends search for man missing on Lower Mississippi River

The Coast Guard suspended a search on Thursday for a man missing in the Mississippi River

According to the Coast Guard, the 60-year-old man reportedly lost his balance and fell into the water on Wednesday at Gnots Reserve Fleeting and Towing near mile marker 119 on the Lower Mississippi River.

A search was conducted by the Coast Guard for 36 hours and covered over 26 square nautical miles.

The river was closed from mile marker 116 to mile marker 120.

They were unable to locate the man.

"Our Coast Guard assets alongside our partners searched the entirety of the incident location, however we were unable to relocate him," said Cmdr. Roberto Trevino, search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans.

The river was reopened to traffic on Thursday following the suspension of the search.

Search crews included:

A Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew

Charles Parish Sheriff's Office Marine Division

Port of South Marine Division

Pontchartrain Levee District

Multiple good Samaritan vessel

