Coast Guard searching for missing Carnival Glory passenger

The Coast Guard is searching for an unaccounted-for 28-year-old man from the Carnival Glory cruise ship.

The unaccounted-for man has been identified by family members as Tyler Barnett of Houma, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a report around 12:40 p.m. from Carnival Cruise Line that they had an unaccounted-for passenger. Carnival reported he was last seen on security camera at approximately midnight Monday morning.

Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew and an Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Super Hercules aircrew to conduct searches of a roughly 200-mile area following the path of the ships voyage. Watchstanders have also been transmitting urgent marine information broadcasts to mariners.

Due to severe weather conditions and safety concerns, search efforts were paused overnight.

As of Tuesday morning, an Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry resumed search efforts.

The Coast Guard will continue searching as weather conditions permit.