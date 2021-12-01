Coast Guard searching for man overboard in Mississippi River

The Coast Guard is searching for a man overboard in the Mississippi River near Baton Rouge.

The man fell from the motor vessel American Queen Wednesday near mile marker 229 of the Mississippi River around Baton Rouge, officials say.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a radio call at 2:03 a.m. on VHF-FM channel 16 from the crew of the American Queen stating a crewmember reportedly fell overboard and that they launched a man-overboard rescue boatcrew. The watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and closed the Mississippi River from mile marker 230 to mile marker 224 for deep-draft commercial vessels.

Response crews searching are:

