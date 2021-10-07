Coast Guard searching for man missing in waters near Main Pass

The Coast Guard says they are searching Thursday for a person in the water near Main Pass, Louisiana.
They say rescue crews are searching for a 48-year-old, man last seen wearing a white shirt.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call from a good Samaritan at approximately 3:00 p.m. Wednesday reporting an unmanned red and yellow 25-foot pleasure craft with recent signs of occupancy.
The watchstanders directed the launch of rescue crews Wednesday to begin searching.
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
- Coast Guard Station Venice
- Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile
- Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
