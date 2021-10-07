Watch
Coast Guard searching for man missing in waters near Main Pass

MGN Online
Coast Guard
Posted at 9:40 AM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 10:40:38-04

The Coast Guard says they are searching Thursday for a person in the water near Main Pass, Louisiana.

They say rescue crews are searching for a 48-year-old, man last seen wearing a white shirt.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call from a good Samaritan at approximately 3:00 p.m. Wednesday reporting an unmanned red and yellow 25-foot pleasure craft with recent signs of occupancy.

The watchstanders directed the launch of rescue crews Wednesday to begin searching.

Involved in the search are:

  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans 
  • Coast Guard Station Venice 
  • Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile
  • Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

