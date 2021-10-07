Coast Guard searching for man missing in waters near Main Pass

The Coast Guard says they are searching Thursday for a person in the water near Main Pass, Louisiana.

They say rescue crews are searching for a 48-year-old, man last seen wearing a white shirt.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call from a good Samaritan at approximately 3:00 p.m. Wednesday reporting an unmanned red and yellow 25-foot pleasure craft with recent signs of occupancy.

The watchstanders directed the launch of rescue crews Wednesday to begin searching.

Involved in the search are:

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans

Coast Guard Station Venice

Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel