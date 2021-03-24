Coast Guard rescues two from sinking boat near Grand Isle

Two fishermen were rescued early Wednesday morning after their boat began taking on water three miles south of Grand Isle.

The Coast Guard says they received the call around 2:00 am on March 24 that a 60-foot fishing boat with two people on board was taking on water.

Upon arrival, crews were unable to get close due to the boat's rigging.

With life jackets on, the fisherman jumped into the water and were rescued by a Coast Guard boat crew from Grand Isle.

The fisherman were brought ashore with no medical concerns, the Coast Guard says.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel