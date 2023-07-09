Coast Guard rescues 11 people during bad weather on Lake Ponchartrain

The Coast Guard was called to help almost a dozen people riding on two different boats caught by bad weather on Lake Ponchartrain Saturday.

U.S. Coast Guard watchstanders in New Orleans were called to the lake at about 2 p.m. on Saturday after bad weather caught a 23-foot pontoon boat in a storm. They pulled eight people off that boat, and transported them over to Seabrook Harbor and Marine in New Orleans.

At about the same time, another call for help came in, this time from a disabled 17-foot recreational boat with three people aboard. The Coast Guard crew pulled the three boaters off that vessel and brought them over to Bonnabel Boat Launch in Metairie.

On scene weather conditions were approximately 5-foot waves with winds of 5 mph and gusts of 30 mph. No injuries were reported.

“We always encourage boaters to check the weather and tidal conditions before going out because weather can change without warning and pose unexpected dangers,” said Cmdr. Anna Hart, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans response department head. “Fortunately, these boaters had radios and were wearing life jackets, which contributed to today's positive outcome.”