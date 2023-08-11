Coast Guard medevacs two boaters from a construction vessel near Atchafalaya Bay

NEW ORLEANS, La. — The Coast Guard medevaced two boaters from a construction vessel Thursday, about 20 miles south of Atchafalaya Bay.

At approximately 11 am, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a request for a medevac from the vessel's emergency medical technician for a passenger who was experiencing heart problems, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Heartland Office.

Sector New Orleans watchstanders then coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew for assistance, officials report.

The aircrew arrived on scene and hoisted the two boaters aboard the helicopter. Authorities say they were transferred to waiting emergency medical personnel at University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The man was last reported to be in stable condition.

For more information follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Click here to watch the video.