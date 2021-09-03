Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Coast Guard medevacs shark attack victim southeast of Grand Isle

items.[0].image.alt
U.S. Coast Guard District 8
A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station New Orleans approaches the fishing vessel Moon Glow approximately 35 miles southeast of Grand Isle, Louisiana, Sept. 3, 2021. The helicopter crew medevaced a 64-year-old man who sustained a severe leg injury when he fell into the water and was attacked by a shark. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station New Orleans)
Coast Guard medevacs shark attack victim from fishing vessel 35 miles off Grand Isle, Louisiana
Posted at 2:58 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 15:58:21-04

A 64-year-old man was rescued by the Coast Guard early Friday after a reported shark attack southeast of Grand Isle.

The Coast Guard was notified shortly before 1 a.m. from personnel aboard a fishing vessel stating a male crew member had been attacked by a shark and sustained a severe leg injury.

The man had reportedly been untangling fishing nets from the vessel's propeller when he fell overboard and was bitten by a shark of an unknown size and species. Other crew members applied a tourniquet to the man's partially amputated leg and radioed for help.

Coast Guard watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac. A Coast Guard helicopter crew launched to the scene, and upon arrival a rescue swimmer administered first aid and applied a new tourniquet to the man's leg.

The crew hoisted the injured man and transported him to University Medical Center New Orleans in critical condition.

WATCH:

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.