Coast Guard medevacs shark attack victim southeast of Grand Isle

A 64-year-old man was rescued by the Coast Guard early Friday after a reported shark attack southeast of Grand Isle.

The Coast Guard was notified shortly before 1 a.m. from personnel aboard a fishing vessel stating a male crew member had been attacked by a shark and sustained a severe leg injury.

The man had reportedly been untangling fishing nets from the vessel's propeller when he fell overboard and was bitten by a shark of an unknown size and species. Other crew members applied a tourniquet to the man's partially amputated leg and radioed for help.

Coast Guard watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac. A Coast Guard helicopter crew launched to the scene, and upon arrival a rescue swimmer administered first aid and applied a new tourniquet to the man's leg.

The crew hoisted the injured man and transported him to University Medical Center New Orleans in critical condition.

WATCH:

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel