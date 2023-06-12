Coast Guard medevacs oil rig crewmember near Port Fourchon

NEW ORLEANS, La. — On Saturday, June 10, 2023, the Coast Guard medevacked an oil platform crewmember experiencing chest pains 23 miles southwest of Port Fourchon.

At around 4 am that morning, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders were notified by the S Timbalier 52 Platform concerning a 33-year-old crewman aboard the platform.

Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew to assist.

The patient had been experiencing severe chest pains, according to U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans.

The aircrew arrived on scene, lifted the crewmember, and transported him to University Medical Center New Orleans.

He was last reported to be in stable condition.

For more information, follow U.S. Coast Guard Heartland on Facebook and Twitter.