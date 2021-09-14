Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from cruise ship off Grand Isle

A 62-year-old crewmember was medevaced Monday from a cruise ship 80 miles south of Grand Isle.

The Coast Guard says watchstanders in New Orleans received a report at 1:02 pm on September 13 that a crewmember aboard the Liberty of the Seas cruise ship was experiencing stroke-like symptoms.

The cruise ship was en route to Houston but was diverted to New Orleans due to Tropical Storm Nicholas.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans helicopter crew responded to the scene, hoisted the crewmember, and transported him to University Medical Center New Orleans.

The crewmember, according to the Coast Guard, is in stable condition.

