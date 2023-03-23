Coast Guard medevacs crew member from motor vessel 15 miles off Port Fourchon

NEW ORLEANS, La. — According to the United States Coast Guard, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 7:54 pm, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders responded to a call of a motor vessel Solitaire crew member experiencing seizure-like systems.

Watchstanders organized the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew to assist about 15 miles offshore Port Fourchon, United States Coast Guard Heartland reports.

The responding helicopter crew arrived on scene and used a litter-augmented double pick-up hoist to medevac the crew member to a hospital. This specific hoist, Coast Guard Heartland says, decreases a rescue swimmer's time treating and remaining with a patient throughout the hoist.

The crew member was transferred to University Medical Center New Orleans and was last reported to be in stable condition, authorities say.

