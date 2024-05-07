Coast Guard medevacs 67-year-old man after stingray encounter

The Cinco de Mayo holiday brought with it an interesting case for the Coast Guard crews in New Orleans.

According to U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, on Sunday, May 5, 2024, a 67-year-old man had to be medically evacuated after an unfortunate encounter with a stingray.

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans, in coordination with the Eighth Coast Guard District, U.S. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, and U.S. Coast Guard Sector Mobile, conducted a medevac of the man after his interaction with the animal.

He was hoisted off the 88-foot charter vessel "I'm Alone" and transported to West Jefferson Hospital.

Here's the video: