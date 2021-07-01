Coast Guard investigating black oil found in Back Bay near Biloxi

The Coast Guard is continuing to investigate after a report was made on Sunday of black oil found near Back Bay in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile says that watchstanders received a report on June 27 at approximately 10:30 a.m. of a discharge of black oil-bilge slop in a highly sensitive environmental area of Back Bay near Biloxi.

Members of the Sector Mobile Incident Management Division responded, took oil samples for analysis, hired a contractor for cleanup operations, and are actively searching for those responsible.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile Incident Management Division at 251-379-8785.

To report marine pollution, call the National Response Center at 800-424-8802.

