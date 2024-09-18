Coast Guard honors La. Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries agent with Lifesaving Medal

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard awarded Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ (LDWF) Sgt. Stephen Rhodes with the Coast Guard Silver Lifesaving Medal, Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Sgt. Rhodes received the medal in recognition of his heroic actions on May 7, 2022, when he saved the lives of nine people after their vessel capsized in rough water near Grand Isle, Louisiana, according to a spokesperson for the Coast Guard.

After observing the vessel capsize, Sgt. Rhodes immediately responded and recovered eight of the nine survivors from the water to his LDWF vessel. He then entered the water and located the final missing boater, which was a child, underneath the overturned vessel. Once he brought the unresponsive child to the surface, he initiated CPR and successfully revived the child. He then transported all nine survivors to a local dock and transferred them to awaiting Emergency Medical Services.

“Sgt. Rhodes’ personifies what it means to serve others,” said Capt. Al Moore, Eighth Coast Guard District’s Chief of Prevention. “His quick thinking and courageous actions saved the lives of nine people and also reflect the finest qualities of a first responder.”

LDWF Secretary Madison Sheahan said, “Sgt. Rhode’s heroic actions symbolize not only what it means to be an outstanding citizen but also what it means to be an LDWF enforcement agent. It was an absolute honor and privilege to present him with this distinguishable award in which he could not be more deserving of.”

Madison Sheahan, LDWF Secretary, and Capt. Ulysses Mullins, Coast Guard Eighth District Chief of Staff, presented the award at the 2024 National Association of State Boating Law Administrators Annual Conference.

The Silver Lifesaving Medal was established by Act of Congress, approved June 20, 1874. It is awarded by the Commandant of the Coast Guard to any person who rescues, or endeavors to rescue, any other person from drowning, shipwreck or other peril of water.

------------------------------------------------------------

