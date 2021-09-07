Coast Guard continues assessment of post-Ida damage, environmental threat

The Coast Guard is continuing to assess the damage and environmental threats across southeast Louisiana after Hurricane Ida. It's working closely with the state, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Department of Environmental Quality, to respond to reports of pollution.

As of Tuesday, the Coast Guard has assessed 826 reports of pollution. Of those, 197 have been closed or transferred to the appropriate jurisdictions, and 86 are under investigation. The Coast Guard is actively supervising the mitigation efforts being carried out by the responsible parties for 454 of the reports, and 88 reports were unverified, as there was no remaining evidence of pollution on-site.

"Coast Guard teams throughout the area are working overtime to respond to every report that comes in," said Capt. Kristi Luttrell, Federal On-Scene Coordinator for the Coast Guard's Hurricane Ida response. "We take each report seriously and are responding to ensure we mitigate threats to the environment."

Anyone who sees pollution is encouraged to contact the NRC at 1-800-424-8802.

