CNN: Sources say Cedric Richmond to leave the White House

President Joe Biden's senior adviser Cedric Richmond is expected to leave his post as the director of the Office of Public Engagement in the coming weeks, CNN reports it has learned from two sources familiar with his decision.

One of the sources said Richmond is expected to join the private sector and potentially consult for the Democratic National Committee ahead of the midterm elections, CNN reports.

The former congressman from Louisiana joined the White House at the start of the administration and will become one of the few advisers close to Biden to vacate his position.

The New York Times was first to report details of Richmond's future.

