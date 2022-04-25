Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

CNN: Sources say Cedric Richmond to leave the White House

White House
Ron Edmonds/ASSOCIATED PRESS
*** FILE *** The White House in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds)
White House
Posted at 3:07 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 16:22:48-04

President Joe Biden's senior adviser Cedric Richmond is expected to leave his post as the director of the Office of Public Engagement in the coming weeks, CNN reports it has learned from two sources familiar with his decision.

One of the sources said Richmond is expected to join the private sector and potentially consult for the Democratic National Committee ahead of the midterm elections, CNN reports.

The former congressman from Louisiana joined the White House at the start of the administration and will become one of the few advisers close to Biden to vacate his position.

The New York Times was first to report details of Richmond's future.

To read CNN's story, click here.

Our media partners at The Advocate/Times Picayune also have posted a story about what's happening with Richmond. To read that story, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.