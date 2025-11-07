CNN: Flights cancelled due to shutdown; see what's happening locally

CNN reports that a 4 percent reduction in domestic flights is in effect, and more are on the way.

The FAA ordered the cuts at 40 major US airports, due to staffing issues caused by the government shutdown.

We've checked the schedules over at the Lafayette Regional Airport, and found one flight - a Delta flight to Atlanta - was cancelled this morning. To see what flights are cancelled there, click here. At the Baton Rouge airport, two flights - both Delta, one arriving from Atlanta the other departing for Atlanta, had been cancelled. To see those flights, click here. So far, no flights are showing cancelled at the New Orleans airport. To check arrivals and departures there, click here.

Here's the latest from CNN, as of 8 a.m.:

• Flight cuts begin: A 4% reduction in domestic flights is in effect following an order from the Federal Aviation Administration. It currently affects 40 airports in major US cities, but further cuts are planned in coming days, due to staffing issues caused by the government shutdown.

• Hundred of flights affected: About 800 flights at main hubs across the US have been canceled today, and travelers are frustrated with the disruptions.

• “Open up the government”: Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is citing safety concerns as the reason for cutbacks, saying: “We have to take unprecedented action because we are in an unprecedented situation with the shutdown.”

• Democrats take stand: A resolution appears no closer after Senate Democrats signaled yesterday they were prepared to block GOP plans to force a vote today — until they got more commitments on dealing with rising health care costs.

The Associated Press is offering advice to travelers who have their flights cancelled; to read that story click here.